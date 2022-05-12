Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $259.70

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $259.70 and last traded at $260.82, with a volume of 2658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.89.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.04.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

