Pathway Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 242,245 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Day One Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 19.6% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 236,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

