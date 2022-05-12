Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $92.67.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.