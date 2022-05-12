Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.45

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 2196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

