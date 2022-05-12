Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,362. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

