Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

