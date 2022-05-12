Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $13,311,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

