Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $556,885.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $556,885.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,950% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

