Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.95) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.31).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,032 ($12.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,054.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,107.55. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -106.43. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 669.67 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

