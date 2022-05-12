Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

PFMT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,919. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.