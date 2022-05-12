Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 62,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 million, a P/E ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

