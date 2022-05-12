Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Up 4.7%

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,585 ($31.87) and last traded at GBX 2,585 ($31.87). 248,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 149,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470 ($30.45).

The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 211.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,794.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,861.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

