Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $280.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.