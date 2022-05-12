Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 828,392 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.46. 118,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,987. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

