Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

