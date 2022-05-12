Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 13276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.