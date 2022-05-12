Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 136,317 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $492,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 65,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.84. 678,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

