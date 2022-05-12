Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141,420 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.52% of NextEra Energy worth $959,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,363,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,146. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.