Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.51% of Danaher worth $1,208,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $239.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,416. The stock has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.40. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.