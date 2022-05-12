Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.55% of Pool worth $351,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $22.34 on Thursday, hitting $403.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,646. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.