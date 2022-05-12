Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $669,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $728.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,420,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,955,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $942.20 and its 200 day moving average is $985.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $754.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

