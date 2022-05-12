Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,369 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $344,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,942,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. The stock has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.