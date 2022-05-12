Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 296,393 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,393 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $333,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. 1,439,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.