Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,122 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.50% of Teradyne worth $398,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $60,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. 1,823,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,816. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

