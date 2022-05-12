Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 13,905 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.30.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,692. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

