Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Releases Earnings Results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.01% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,896. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3,668.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 415,767 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

