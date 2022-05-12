Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 271,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,404,838. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $143.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

