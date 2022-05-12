Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 13,814 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.23% of First Solar worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

