Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 202,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,664 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 433,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

