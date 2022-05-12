Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,662 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,171,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 29,625,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

