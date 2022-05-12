Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.93. 30,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,038. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

