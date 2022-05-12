Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in KLA by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.20 and a 200 day moving average of $376.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

