Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 173,544 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 375,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of MetLife by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,779. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

