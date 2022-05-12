Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 19,384 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $239.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.77. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.66 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

