Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL traded down $15.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,272.05. 1,872,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,582.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,740.21.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

