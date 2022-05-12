Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $279.67. 57,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,544. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

