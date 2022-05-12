Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.45. 631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,099. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.