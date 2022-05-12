Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head to Head Survey

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Camden National 33.66% 12.16% 1.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Camden National has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden National $198.22 million 3.21 $69.01 million $4.42 9.82

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden National pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden National beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

