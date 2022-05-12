Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $727.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $942.20 and a 200-day moving average of $985.47. The stock has a market cap of $753.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.