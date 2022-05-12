Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 229,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

