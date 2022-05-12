Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

