Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,241 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BMY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The firm has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.
In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
