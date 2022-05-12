Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,040,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 175,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 151,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

