Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.31. The company had a trading volume of 727,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398,750. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.55 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.23 and its 200 day moving average is $464.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

