Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 267 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. 612,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.74. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

