Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.