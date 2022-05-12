Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $287,455.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Plexus by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Plexus by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.