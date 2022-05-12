Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Decreased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 2,556,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,394,371. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

