Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 18,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,336. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.