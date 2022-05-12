Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.